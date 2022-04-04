How do I use the Republic of Ireland Reimbursement Scheme?

Play Brightcove video

By Peter Moor

The Republic of Ireland Reimbursement Scheme allows people in Northern Ireland on waiting lists to receive treatment in Ireland.

But how does the scheme work and can you go about using it?

Firstly, if you’re wanting to use the scheme, you must be diagnosed as having a clinical need for treatment which is available in Northern Ireland.

Then, comes the research - it’s your own responsibility to find a private provider in Republic of Ireland who offers treatment.

Once you’ve decided where you want to have your treatment, you need to complete an application form.

It will then be decided if you are eligible for the scheme and how much of the treatment cost they are willing to reimburse.

If you are eligible, it’s once again down to you to arrange the treatment and get it done.

However, the health service here will not pay for the treatment directly - instead, you will have to fund it yourself, before getting being reimbursed by the health service here.

The reimbursement will only be made once you have had your treatment in the Republic of Ireland.

There is a deadline for the scheme - currently it is only currently available up until the end of June 2022.

That expiry in just around three months time has led to criticism by one patient who took advantage of the scheme.