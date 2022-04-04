Man arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder in England

A man has been arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police has said.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing outside a property in The Hide, Netherfield, last Monday night (March 28).

Police attended the scene, where a 21-year-old man had sustained stab wounds.

In a statement, the force said: "He was treated at the scene, as well as at Milton Keynes University Hospital, but sadly died on Tuesday (March 29).

"The victim was later identified as Joseph Tayaye, aged 21, from Milton Keynes. His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

"On Friday night (April 1) in Northern Ireland, a 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Joseph Tayaye by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"This morning (April 3), the man was brought into the custody of Thames Valley Police.

"Thames Valley Police would like to thank the Police Service of Northern Ireland for its assistance in this investigation."

In an update, Thames Valley Police added: "Two other men were arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of assisting an offender. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will investigate these alleged offences."