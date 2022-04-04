Man in hospital after two vehicle crash in West Belfast

A man remains in hospital following a crash in West Belfast yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the two vehicle collision in the early hours of Sunday (April 3).Sergeant Morton said: “Police received a report at 3.30am that a road traffic collision had happened at the junction of the Grosvenor Road and Durham Street.

"A blue coloured Skoda Octavia had collided with a silver coloured Vauxhall Astra.“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One man remains in hospital.“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time the incident took place or has dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 291 03/04/22."