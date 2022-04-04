Northern Ireland goalkeeper on being the country's Number 1

Play Brightcove video

Cookstown has produced plenty of footballing talent down through the years - Aaron Hughes and Stuart Dallas have 174 caps between them for the senior men's side.

And Jackie Burns is also putting the town on the map.

The Northern Ireland goalkeeper proved crucial for Northern Ireland on the way to qualifying for their first ever major tournament.

And before she heads off to the Euros in England this summer, the focus is on a must-win game in Austria this Friday followed by the visit of England to Windsor Park next Monday in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Twenty-five-year-old Burns signed a two year contract with Swedish side BF Hacken last month after two years in America on a football scholarship.