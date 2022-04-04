A teenager has died following a crash on the M1 between Moira and Lurgan on Sunday night (3 April 2022).

Police say they received a report of the incident and responded around 10:50pm. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant David Smart said: “We are investigating the tragic circumstances surrounding his death and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1799 03/04/22.”