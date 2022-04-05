Balmoral Show the focus of the next episode of UTV's Rare Breed - A Farming Year

Play Brightcove video

UTV’s hit farming series Rare Breed - A Farming Year returns on Tuesday 5th April at 8pm, with several of our farming families enjoying the Balmoral Show which after a two-year break, was back with a temporary autumn date.

Every year farmer Libby Clarke works the rings providing commentary on the day’s events and she is delighted to see the return of Balmoral to celebrate the best animals in the country.

She’s watching the cattle arrive and the farmers getting them settled.

“It’s like the calm before the storm here in the cattle hall,” she says, “Balmoral is a real showcase, it’s more important than ever.”

For the Garrett family, this year is their second time competing at Balmoral Show with their Dexter cattle.

While Rachael and Mervyn have brought their caravan to make a holiday of it, they don’t get the good night’s sleep they expected as one Dexter cows has other ideas.

Rachael delighted with the rosette

“We got here, that’s the main thing – it’s nice to be back and be part of the show again,” Rachael says.

Veteran showman James Alexander never tires of competing for the red ribbons.

“A good coloured rosette is all I’m going for today – I don’t think I’m competitive, but Ruth knows me better than I do!”

This year he has high hopes for Mya the cow, named in honour of his eldest child.

He’s grooming the cattle with hair gel and says: “It’s no different to a man or woman heading out on a Saturday evening!”

Balmoral’s move to a September date clashes with breeding season for sheep farmers such as Áine Devlin, and so this year the sheep classes are cancelled.

Áine at the show

She points out that it’s too risky to bring sheep, as you need a good success rate for AI and embryo transfer.

However, Áine is still as busy as ever as she focuses on her second job which has a trade stand at the show.

We catch up too with Libby’s daughter Lucy, who’s at Greenmount and loving it.

She’s proud of her mum’s commentating skills saying: “She’s really natural.”

Kendall and Chris

Kendall Glenn is usually hands on at Balmoral, but this year she’s a spectator.

For Kendall and her fiancé Chris it’s a chance to catch up and have a good nosy at everyone else’s cattle. “It’s great to be chatting rubbish!” she says.

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series. Sponsored by Moy Park, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues on Tuesday 5th April at 8pm on UTV.