By UTV Correspondent Gareth Wilkinson

The mother of a man injured in a paramilitary style attack in Londonderry says her son was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

The 38-year-old man was shot in both legs in his bed in the home he shares with his mother, in Kildrum Gardens in Creggan.

Three masked and armed men burst into the house shortly after midnight.

According to Bernadette McFadden the gunmen demanded to see someone who no longer lives in the house.

Despite being told their intended target wasn’t there, two of the masked men entered an upstairs bedroom and shot her son.

He was ordered to pull down his duet and was shot in his legs.

He is currently being treated in Altnagelvin Hospital.

It’s understood a bullet is still lodged in his knee.

Bernadette McFadden told UTV she feared her son would die.

“My son was devastated because he didn’t know what he was being shot for. Everybody likes him. He doesn’t have any enemies,” she said.

“It’s a case of mistaken identity. They shot the wrong man and an innocent man.”

Bernadette says she has no idea who shot her son.

PSNI officers made house-to-house inquiries on Tuesday morning.

An appeal has been made to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to get in touch with police.