The Irish FA have launched a bid to bring the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final to Belfast in 2023.

The tournament is currently in its first season and is the third tier of European competition.

Clubs such as Tottenham, Leicester, Celtic, Roma and Marseille have all featured, while local sides Linfield, Glentoran, Larne and Coleraine all contested the qualifying rounds.

Windsor Park hosted the UEFA Super Cup between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal last August.

“We can confirm that we have bid to host the final of the UEFA Conference League as part of our wider strategy of bringing major events and matches to the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,” an IFA Spokesperson said.

The first Europa Conference League final will take place in Albania's capital Tirana in May.