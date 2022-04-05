Four further Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

There were also 1,387 new cases according to the Department of Health.

There are 530 patients in hospital with coronavirus – an increase of 50 from the previous 24 hour reporting period.

Six of those patients are in intensive care - down from 10 the previous day.

Hospital occupancy overall has increased from 105% to 108%. Ten of Northern Ireland's 12 hospitals are running over capacity.