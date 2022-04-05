A man has been shot twice - once in each leg - while he was sleeping in an attack in Londonderry.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Kildrum Gardens area of the city today.Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “It was reported just after midnight that three masked men had entered a property in the area.

"Two of them entered a bedroom where a man, aged in his 30s, was sleeping and shot him twice - once in each leg."He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. A woman, who was also in the property at the time, was thankfully physically uninjured but has been left shaken by the incident.“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area this morning and who witnessed this incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 6 of 05/04/22."