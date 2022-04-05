Play Brightcove video

by UTV Correspondent Mark McFadden

Business leaders in the north west say inward investment and job creation will suffer if the Stormont Executive is not restored after the election.

The Londonderry Chamber of Commerce surveyed its members and 92% of them said trade will suffer without a stable administration.

They've told the chamber that a functioning Executive is "essential" for tackling the economic downturn and the cost of living crisis.

The chamber believes the devolved institutions at Stormont are needed to help businesses large and small plan for the future and adapt to changing legislation like the target for reduced carbon emissions.

Kiera Duddy runs a number of cafes in Derry and she knows businesses have to go the extra mile these days. Her customers are facing a cost-of-living crisis, but her costs are rising too. "The price hikes at the minute are just extortionate," she says.

"I don't know how we're going to get through it without any help, but I haven't heard from anybody and I don't know what support is there." Just about every sector of business is feeling the squeeze. Jennifer McKeever is the managing director of Airporter, a bus company that takes airline passengers to their airports. She says the transport and travel industries need action on rising fuel costs: "I don't know a single business person that wants the prospect of less certainty.

"We need people who are elected to be in government to create a good framework for citizens and for businesses and grow this place in a positive way that brings everybody forward." The Chamber of Commerce agrees. In response to its survey, members say the most important election issue for them is business costs. Local firms believe a functioning Executive can help with energy support and rates relief, but the prospect of having no Executive after the election would be hugely damaging for business. Chamber president, Aidan O'Kane, adds: "Business does not like uncertainty, business needs to know what level of funding, what level of support they're going to have so they can make plans to expand or grow to export. "The political institutions in Northern Ireland are absolutely essential for all business and for economic growth," says Mr O'Kane.

"That's the cornerstone of how our society functions and it's the cornerstone of how business enables its own growth." He says that companies from around the world who are looking to invest in Northern Ireland could be put off by the political instability at Stormont.

"Foreign and Direct Investors, they do their homework, and in terms of political institutions and political stability, they take a look at that and that is one of the biggest priorities in terms of where they decide to set up globally." For now, though, the only certainty for business is the knowledge that more uncertainty lies ahead.