Here are your Tuesday morning headlines...

Security alert

There is a security alert in Londonderry. Police have closed the Corrody Road between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road following the report of a suspicious object in the area. Diversions are in place.

School meals

The Education Authority has said on social media that it will pay families who are entitled to free school meals during the Easter break. It said the payment, aimed at helping with the cost of living crisis, will be paid directly into bank accounts or by cheque.

Court

A judge will decide today if a man accused of attempting to murder an off-duty police officer by planting a bomb under his car at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast, will be released on bail.

Forty-one-year-old Peter Granaghan, from Blackrock Park in Belleek, Co Fermanagh, has been in jail on remand since 2019.

Business

Ninety-two percent of businesses in the Northwest believe their companies will suffer if there is no functioning Executive after the upcoming elections.

The 50 respondents from the Londonderry chamber feel political leadership is crucial to get through the ongoing cost-of-business crisis and ensure post pandemic economic recovery.

Legal aid

The Law Society is urging campaigning politicians to resolve issues plaguing Northern Ireland's legal system.

The professional body for solicitors says the legal aid budget must be protected and the court system needs to be reformed to deal with the case backlog which it is estimated will stretch beyond 2027.