Three pubs in Northern Ireland have been named in Lonely Planet’s Experience Ireland guide in their top 20 “in Ireland for pints, music and the time of your life”.

Two of the venues are in Belfast, with the third located in County Fermanagh.

Sunflower Public House in Belfast has made the list.

The popular spot, on the corner of Kent and Union Street, is described as “a cultural hub with plenty of history."

The old security cage remains a feature at the Sunflower Credit: Press Eye

The security cage over the entrance is noted as a part of its social history, while the cheeky "No topless bathing, Ulster has suffered enough" sign also caught the reviewers attention.

In Enniskillen, the Blakes of the Hollow is said to have the perfect Irish coffee, while a photo with the Game of Thrones carved door is described as a must-do activity.

Visitors to the Duke of York are recommended to take their pints outside by the guide Credit: Press Eye

The final Northern Irish pub to make the list is in Belfast’s popular Cathedral Quarter.

The Duke of York is described as the “perfect spot for a cold beer” in the sun when visiting the capital.

Visitors are recommended to take their pints out onto cobbled lane outside.