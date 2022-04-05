A 45-year-old Co Down woman is facing prosecution over the alleged sexual abuse of a schoolboy.

She was due to make a first appearance at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on charges which involve grooming and inciting the teenager into sexual activity.

Proceedings were adjourned, however, to allow for more time to prepare the case.

The accused is not being named at this stage to protect the alleged victim’s identity.

She is facing a total of six counts relating to a period between May and June last year.

The charges include sexual communication and meeting a child following sexual grooming.

Further allegations involve sexual touching and causing a child aged between 13 and 16 to engage in a sexual activity.

She is also accused of making and possessing an indecent photograph of a child.

The Northern Ireland Courts Service confirmed that the case has been adjourned for four weeks.

The woman was remanded on continuing bail by consent.