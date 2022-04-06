Play Brightcove video

A County Armagh athlete is appealing a decision on Wednesday after he was told he doesn't qualify to compete in this years' commonwealth games.

It follows a disability ruling in Dubai last month.

Eoin Duffy was born with his left arm shorter than the other one.

The 25-year-old was told he doesn’t qualify as an international para-athlete because his left arm is one centimetre too long. That's despite him being recognised on a national level.

He told UTV: “Unfortunately we went out to Dubai to get internationally classified and that’s what I needed to get to compete in the likes of the Commonwealth games and we were declined.

Eoin Duffy has been training for over three years to compete in the games. It’s been a lifetime goal for him but be he says the news he received in Dubai was “devastating.”

Adam McMullan has been training with Eoin over the last few years and he told UTV he couldn’t believe Eoin didn’t classify as an international level.

Eoin and his coach Adam McMullan have been training hard in the hopes that the ban will be overturned.

“Very shocked… I think there is some very specific measurements they need…but unfortunately I feel like para-athletes can be quite individual in their disabilities so you have to look more personally towards each of the athletes and I don’t think Eoin got that service.”

Eoin and Adam will both meet with Paralympics Ireland and NI on Wednesday to formally submit their appeal over the decision.