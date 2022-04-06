Fresh bail bid by man accused of threatening to kill Health Minister Robin Swann

The lawyer for a man accused of threatening to kill Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann during the pandemic has told a court he plans to make a fresh bail application.

Defence solicitor Michael Brentnall suggested the case against William Herbert Hawkes, 44, is “starting to drag on slightly.”

With telephone analysis “still to be completed,” Hawkes could mount a fresh application for bail, the lawyer told Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday (6 April).

Mr Brentnall added that the bail application could focus on how although the alleged threats related to the health minister - “we are in a new dispensation in respect of the health crisis that existed at the time.”

“See how far you get with that,” District Judge Mark Hamill told him.

Hawkes, from Ardmillan Crescent in Ards, is on remand in Maghaberry facing two sets of charges in relation to online threats he allegedly made towards Mr Swann.

Hawkes is charged with three offences allegedly committed on 22 January this year, including: harassment, making a threat to kill and improper use of a communication network by sending a message that he “knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.”

He is additionally charged with three similar offences allegedly committed on 15 November last year.

Those allegations included: harassing the health minister, making a threat to kill Mr Swann and persistent, improper use of a communication network “for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.”

Hawkes appeared by video-link from prison on Wednesday, where a prosecutor sought a four-week adjournment to allow for telephone analysis to be completed.

Mr Brentnall told the court that Hawkes had supplied the necessary passwords last week, and the lawyer asked for the case to be put back for a week for a fresh bail application.

District Judge Hamill remanded Hawkes back into custody and adjourned the case to 13 April.