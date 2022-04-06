Two deaths and reported in Northern Ireland

A set of coronavirus testing swabs in a laboratory.
Two further Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland Credit: PA

There have been two further Covid-19 related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health have also confirmed 1,155 new positive tests have been recorded.

A total of 519 patients are in hospital with coronavirus – down from 530 on Tuesday.

Five of those patients are in intensive care – down one from the previous day.

Hospital occupancy remains at 108% and nine are over capacity.

The latest vaccine statistics show over 3.7million jabs have been administered.

