Londonderry security alert ends after being declared an 'elaborate hoax'

A security alert in the Waterside area of Londonderry has been officially declared an "elaborate hoax."

Ammunition Technical Officers confirmed the incident had been closed, and had been found to have been a hoax.

The Corrody Road has reopened, having been closed since Monday evening.

The suspicious object found has been taken for further examination.

Superintendent Marty Reid said: "First of all, I want to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation as we worked to make the scene safe.

"We understand the impact this incident has had on the community, however, our primary aim throughout the course of this operation was to keep our community safe."

Anyone with information about this incident is being urged to call the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 1552 of 04/04/22. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/