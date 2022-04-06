Andrew Ian Vance has been sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison for the manslaughter of Timothy Graham.

Vance, 47, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was given an indeterminate sentence to serve a minimum of six years.

Mr Graham was attacked outside his home and died on 31 October 2019.

Detective Inspector Millar said: “Mr Graham, who was aged 47 at the time, was stabbed outside his home at a supported housing facility in Bangor.

"He was stabbed by another resident, Andrew Vance.

“This was a truly tragic event, which has left a family bereft and heartbroken.”