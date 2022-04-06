A traumatised workman ordered to transport a hoax bomb to a north Belfast peace event attended by the Irish foreign minister has been forced to move out of his home, the High Court has been told.

CCTV footage was also shown of the alleged moment two masked hijackers got into his van and threatened to shoot him and his family if the hoax device was not taken to a nearby church.

Details emerged as bail was refused to a 40-year-old gym owner accused of driving the gunmen to the scene of a politically motivated attack associated with escalating loyalist paramilitary opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Darren Service, of Ballysillan Road in the city, denies charges of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax over the incident on March 25 which led to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being evacuated from the Crumlin Road venue.

Mr Coveney was attending the Houben Centre to give a speech on peace-building when the security alert began.

In court on Wednesday a prosecution barrister set out how two men approached the victim earlier that morning while he was parked outside a house on Sydney Street West.

“One of the gunmen held a firearm to his head, and the other one said ‘Listen, or you will be shot’,” counsel said.

The van was taken to Upper Charleville Street, where a suspected bomb was placed in the rear and orders given for the victim to drive it to Holy Cross Church.

“The gunmen took his driving licence and threatened to shoot his family if he didn’t do as instructed,” the prosecutor continued.

Amid warnings that a car would be following to ensure his compliance, he drove to Houben Centre and alerted police.

Mr Coveney and others exited the area before bomb disposal experts made safe the hoax device.

“The victim had to be hospitalised because of shock,” the barrister disclosed.

CCTV footage obtained from the scene of the hijacking was played during the hearing.

It showed a grey Skoda Superb carry out “a reconnaissance lap” of the area before pulling up on an adjoining street, the court heard.

Two masked men could be seen emerging from the car, walk over and get into the work van.

Detectives believe they were driven to the area by Service, based on the distinctive tattoos of a man behind the wheel of a Skoda car in the footage.

During interviews he accepted driving a courtesy car in the area that morning, but insisted that another vehicle must have been used by the hijackers.

He claimed he was there to get money from someone for a Rangers football match, the court heard.

Service also told police he drove around looking for another individual to give him £20 for grass cuttings.

Searches carried out at his home led to the discovery of two balaclavas, three lapel pins with UVF logos, an air rifle and a quantity of suspected Class B drugs.

Up to £100,000 in cash and two designer watches worth more than £30,000 were also located in safe.

The accused, who owns three gyms, claims the money was part of business bounce-back loans.

Opposing his application for bail, the Crown lawyer argued: “It is believed this incident is an escalation by loyalist paramilitaries against the Northern Ireland Protocol and so-called Irish Sea border.

“It is a politically motivated crime aimed at the disruption of a peace-building, cross-community event involving the Irish foreign minister, and the applicant is believed to have been actively involved in that.”

Police suspect hoax bomb alerts in Warrenpoint and on the Belfast-Dublin train days after the hijacking were also connected to the anti-protocol protests.

Mr Justice Huddleston was told the two gunmen have not yet been identified, prompting fears that the release of Service could impede an investigation still at a crucial early stage.

Concerns were also expressed about a continuing risk to the victim of the hijacking.

“He has lost his house as a result of this incident,” the prosecutor submitted.

“The gunmen took his driving licence, so they know where he lives and explicitly threatened his family.

“He has been removed from his property and efforts are being undertaken to rehome him.

“There is a risk if Mr Service was released from custody this victim would be under an enhanced threat of reprisals for his cooperation.”

Disputing the strength of the evidence against his client, defence counsel Michael Borrelli QC argued that no passengers can be seen in the car he was driving on the day of the hijacking.

He also stressed that Service has not been charged with any paramilitary offences, and described the UVF lapel badges found at his home as “curiosities”.

“He is no different to the many thousands of people who can easily buy these items in shops all around Northern Ireland,” Mr Borrelli added.

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Huddleston cited the potential risk of further offences.

The judge also stated: “The investigation itself is at a very early stage; I perceive there is a risk of interference with the administration of justice and with witnesses.”