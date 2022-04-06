P&O plans to resume its Larne to Cairnryan service this weekend, with the European Causeway sailing the route.

The service has been suspended since the company sacked 800 of their workers on St Patrick’s Day.

The European Causeway vessel was then detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency over safety concerns.

No mention was made of the sister-ship on the service – the European Highlander – which sailed in the opposite direction at the same time.

A P&O spokesperson said that by next week they hoped to have Larne to Cairnryan service operating, as well as one ship sailing between Hull and Rotterdam – the Pride of Hull – and two vessels – the Pride of Kent and the Spirit of Britain – operating between Dover and Calais.

Like the European Causeway, the Pride of Kent was detained by the MCA over safety concerns.

The spokesperson added that refunds were being issued to those that had been affected during the disruption and that a free future journey for later in the year would also be offered.

However, ITV understands some customers have been refused refunds.