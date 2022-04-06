Play Brightcove video

He may be entering the final year of his contract with Kawasaki, but Jonathan Rea has no desire to hang up his leathers yet.

In a sit down interview with UTV the six-time World Superbike Champion told us how he is more hungry than ever to win back his crown after losing out to Toprak Razgatlioglu last season, what he thinks his biggest challenge will be and why he feels Covid-19 has prolonged his career.

The Ballyclare rider starts his quest for a seventh World Superbike title this weekend in Spain and will go in full of confidence after topping the pole during two days pre-season testing at Aragon this week.