Play Brightcove video

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines...

Police find 'viable device' in West Belfast

UPDATE - A security alert has ended after the PSNI found a 'viable device' in the Mew Park Mews area of West Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Ongoing security alert in Londonderry

A security alert continued overnight in the Waterside area of Londonderry. It follows the report of a suspicious object in the Corrody Road.

Zelenskyy to address Oireachtas

The Ukrainian President is set to make an historic address virtually to the Irish Parliament later. President Zelenskyy will address the a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad later on Wednesday. Mr Zelenskyy has addressed a number of national parliaments, including the House of Commons last month.

County Armagh para-athlete appeals ban

A County Armagh athlete is appealing a decision later today after he was told he doesn't quality to compete in this years' common wealth games. It follows a disability ruling in Dubai last month. That's despite him being recognised on a national level.