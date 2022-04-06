by William Esler

Glentoran have commenced arbitration proceedings against their expulsion from the Irish Cup by the Irish FA.

Their appeal against their dismissal from the competition was dismissed on Friday, but the east Belfast club have opted to take the matter further.

Joe Crowe played in their 1-0 quarter-final win over Newry City – but had not completed a three-match ban he’d picked up while playing for the reserve team.

Glentoran thought he was eligible to play as the reserves had played three times since the dismissal – but one of those matches was an Intermediate Cup game for which he was not eligible.

As a result the IFA reinstated Newry City to the competition – a decision which Glentoran appealed and lost.

Joe Crowe (R) in action against Newry City Credit: Press Eye

The IFA confirmed they had received the arbitration referral on Wednesday and as a result the rescheduled semi-final that was due to be played between Newry and Ballymena United on Wednesday 13 April has been postponed.

Crusaders await in the final after they defeated north Belfast rivals Cliftonville in the other semi-final.