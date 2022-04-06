The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind for parts of Northern Ireland from 8pm on Wednesday evening.

The warning will apply to southern parts of Northern Ireland, with affected areas including Tyrone, Newry and Fermanagh.Some places will experience wind speeds of between 50 and 60 miles per hour.

People are being advised that travel disruption is possible and that short-term losses of power may also occur. The warning applies from Wednesday evening to 5:00 am on Thursday.