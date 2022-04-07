EU to allow UK to import medicines into Northern Ireland

The European Union have adopted measures to allow medicines to be imported from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The issue of medicine imports into Northern Ireland is because it remains in the EU single market for certain goods as part of the Brexit deal under the Northern Ireland protocol.

“The exceptional provisions will allow medicines authorised in the UK to be supplied to Northern Ireland through a temporary authorisation, valid for a maximum of six months or until the European Medicines Agency grants or refuses a marketing authorisation in the EU,” the EU said in a statement.

It added: “Specific conditions would be in place to ensure that UK-authorised medicines do not enter the EU single market.”