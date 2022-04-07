Play Brightcove video

Here are your Thursday morning headlines...

Pedestrian dies after being hit by Lorry

A 21-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry in Cookstown on Wednesday afternoon. Police have named the man as Lee Usher, from the Portadown area.

Many Cancer patients diagnosed in A&E

More than a quarter of cancer patients in Northern Ireland are diagnosed in hospital emergency departments. That's according to a study supported by Cancer Research UK.

It looked at over 8 hundred thousand cancer cases between 2012 and 2017 in sixcountriess, including the UK, Denmark and Canada. Cancer Research UK says it's a worrying situation. Royal College of Nurses appeal to Politicians to help NHS

The Royal College of Nursing is urging politicians to listen to the voices of nurses in the run-up to the election. They say the greatest challenge for the next Assembly and Executive is to deliver a nursing workforce capable of meeting the health and social care needs.PSNI give body armour to Ukraine

The PSNI are to send safety equipment to Ukraine. The force and other UK police services are preparing to dispatch a range of non-lethal protective equipment.

It's understood the supplies, which include body armour, are surplus to current requirements.

Belfast Blitz remembered in new exhibition

A new attraction is being launched at W5 telling the story of the Belfast Blitz - marking the 81st anniversary. Four German air raids on strategic targets across the city took place in April and May in 1941.