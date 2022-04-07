Police say a man has sustained “potentially life-altering injuries” after a liquid was thrown in his face on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Botanic Avenue area of Belfast.

Detectives investigating have arrested a 39-year-old male.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “We received a report at around 2.45pm that a man was sitting in the area when he was approached by a male who threw a liquid onto his face before running off in the direction of Ireton Street.

"The victim, aged in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. At this stage he is believed to have sustained potentially life-altering injuries to his chest and face.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 947 of 07/04/21.

"We would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at this time and who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of this incident to make contact with police."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.