More than a quarter (27.9%) of cancers in Northern Ireland are being diagnosed in hospital emergency departments according to a new study.

Cancer Research UK has warned that too many people are only being diagnosed once their health has greatly deteriorated.

Clare Crossey was told by her GP that she had anxiety, only to be diagnosed with leukaemia days later in A&E.

Her consultant told her she would not be alive today had she not made that trip to the emergency department.

Cancer Research UK is calling for urgent change.

“This is a worrying study as it confirms that too many people are only being diagnosed with cancer once their health has deteriorated to a point when they might need to go to A&E or rushed into hospital,” Barbara Roulston, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Northern Ireland.

“This is concerning because cancer survival is lower among patients whose cancer is diagnosed after being admitted to hospital as an emergency.

“If we want to build a world-class cancer service in Northern Ireland, we need to ensure fewer patients are being diagnosed with cancer in this way.”