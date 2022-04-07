The PSNI have made a new arrest as they continue to investigate the bomb hoax and van hijacking that disrupted Irish Foreign affairs Minister Simon Coveney's speech at a peace event last month.

A man has been arrested in the Forthriver area of north Belfast and a property has been searched on Thursday morning.

The suspect has been detained under the Terrorism Act, and is being questioned by the Serious Crime Suite of Musgrave police station.

This arrest is the latest move in the police's investigation into the security alert at the building common ground event hosted by the John and Pat Hume foundation.

On Wednesday, the high court was told that the driver who was hijacked and forced to drive the hoax bomb to the Houban Centre has since been forced out of his home.

A Belfast Gym Owner, Darren Service, is accused of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax in connection to the incident on 25 March.