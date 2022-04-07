Northern Ireland reveal new kit for the Women's European Championship

The Irish FA have unveiled the first Northern Ireland kit made specifically for the women’s team.

They’ll wear it when they take to the pitch for their first ever major tournament at this summer’s European Championships in England.

The kit is said to “take inspiration from previous iconic Northern Ireland jerseys".

Noticeable features are the manufacturer's logo and the badge being placed in the centre, while the traditional white shorts have been replaced by green.

Simone Magill models the new Northern Ireland kit Credit: IFA

Made by Adidas, the shirts are similar in design to those that will be worn by Belgium, Germany, Spain and Sweden.

“We saw each kit as a canvas for creativity and an opportunity to capture and reimagine the DNA of each nation, connecting players and fans with a shared identity to feel a sense of belonging and confidence over the course of the tournament,” said Nick Craggs, General Manager of adidas Football.

“This is a huge moment for football and our aim was to create kits that helped the players be the best versions of themselves as they step into the spotlight.”

Rachel Furness will hope to be wearing the kit this summer Credit: IFA

With under 100 days to go until the start of the Women’s Euros, more than 350,000 of the 700,000-plus tickets available for the tournament have been sold, setting the scene for a record-breaking event. Sales have already surpassed the previous tournament record of 240,000 set at Women’s Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

Before that, Northern Ireland’s focus is on World Cup qualification which continues with a trip to Austria on Friday (8 April) before hosting England at Windsor Park on Tuesday (12 April).