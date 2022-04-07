A 21-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry in Cookstown on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have named the man as Lee Usher, from the Portadown area.

The crash occurred on the Tullywiggan Road area of Cookstown shortly before 3.45 pm on Wednesday.

Mr Usher was hit by a vehicle recovery Lorry close to the junction between the Tullywiggan Road and Bramble Lane.

He died at the scene of the crash after being attended to by members of the ambulance and fire and rescue services.

The Tullywiggan road has reopened to traffic after being closed for a period of time.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the Tullywiggan Road on Wednesday who witnessed the crash, or who saw Mr Usher or the Lorry, to contact 101. Mr Usher's family have asked for privacy at this time.