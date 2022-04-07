Five more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health has also confirmed 1,133 new positive tests have been recorded.

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped by 40 – down from 519 on Wednesday to 479.

Three of those patients are in intensive care – down two from the previous day.

The Hospital occupancy rate has dropped by 1% to 107%.

Nine of the country’s 12 hospitals are operating over capacity.