Five further Covid-19 related deaths and 1,133 recorded in Northern Ireland
Five more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Health has also confirmed 1,133 new positive tests have been recorded.
The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped by 40 – down from 519 on Wednesday to 479.
Three of those patients are in intensive care – down two from the previous day.
The Hospital occupancy rate has dropped by 1% to 107%.
Nine of the country’s 12 hospitals are operating over capacity.