Translink has announced the new Belfast Transport Hub will be called ‘Belfast Grand Central Station’.

The name shouldn’t be confused with the old Central Station, which was renamed Lanyon Place in September 2018.

‘‘The new station is a hugely significant step forward in delivering a world-class customer experience,” said Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway.

“Set to be the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland, it will showcase innovation and design on a truly grand scale.

“We are delighted to work with the community to present the fitting name ‘Belfast Grand Central Station’ for what is set to be a truly iconic landmark for the city.

The “It’s Grand” storyboard will be in Europa Bus Centre until 29 April and members of the public are invited to come along and add their ‘Grand’ stories of Northern Ireland’s people and places.