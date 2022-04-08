Play Brightcove video

Paul Reilly speaks to Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea on UTV Live.

239 candidates are running in Northern Ireland's 2022 Assembly election, it has been confirmed.

Nominations closed on Friday afternoon.

It comes as it was revealed that there will be no emergency proxy votes for people in Northern Ireland who test positive for Covid-19 in the run-up to the election.

Despite a system being available in other parts of the UK, people with Covid will be able to go to polling stations here.

The Northern Ireland Office says changing the proxy voting system would "risk undermining confidence in the electoral system"

Constituency breakdown

13 - Belfast East

14 - Belfast North

14 - Belfast South

17 - Belfast West

10 - East Antrim

16 - East Londonderry

16 - Fermanagh and South Tyrone

14 - Foyle

12 - Lagan Valley

14 - Mid Ulster

12 - Newry and Armagh

11 - North Antrim

14 - North Down

12 - South Antrim

12 - South Down

12 - Strangford

12 - Upper Bann

14 - West Tyrone