More than 200 candidates to run in Northern Ireland Assembly elections

  • Paul Reilly speaks to Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea on UTV Live.

239 candidates are running in Northern Ireland's 2022 Assembly election, it has been confirmed.

Nominations closed on Friday afternoon.

It comes as it was revealed that there will be no emergency proxy votes for people in Northern Ireland who test positive for Covid-19 in the run-up to the election.

Despite a system being available in other parts of the UK, people with Covid will be able to go to polling stations here.

The Northern Ireland Office says changing the proxy voting system would "risk undermining confidence in the electoral system"

Constituency breakdown

  • 13 - Belfast East

  • 14 - Belfast North

  • 14 - Belfast South

  • 17 - Belfast West

  • 10 - East Antrim

  • 16 - East Londonderry

  • 16 - Fermanagh and South Tyrone

  • 14 - Foyle

  • 12 - Lagan Valley

  • 14 - Mid Ulster

  • 12 - Newry and Armagh

  • 11 - North Antrim

  • 14 - North Down

  • 12 - South Antrim

  • 12 - South Down

  • 12 - Strangford

  • 12 - Upper Bann

  • 14 - West Tyrone