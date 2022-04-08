More than 200 candidates to run in Northern Ireland Assembly elections
Paul Reilly speaks to Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea on UTV Live.
239 candidates are running in Northern Ireland's 2022 Assembly election, it has been confirmed.
Nominations closed on Friday afternoon.
It comes as it was revealed that there will be no emergency proxy votes for people in Northern Ireland who test positive for Covid-19 in the run-up to the election.
Despite a system being available in other parts of the UK, people with Covid will be able to go to polling stations here.
The Northern Ireland Office says changing the proxy voting system would "risk undermining confidence in the electoral system"
Constituency breakdown
13 - Belfast East
14 - Belfast North
14 - Belfast South
17 - Belfast West
10 - East Antrim
16 - East Londonderry
16 - Fermanagh and South Tyrone
14 - Foyle
12 - Lagan Valley
14 - Mid Ulster
12 - Newry and Armagh
11 - North Antrim
14 - North Down
12 - South Antrim
12 - South Down
12 - Strangford
12 - Upper Bann
14 - West Tyrone