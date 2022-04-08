Assistance centres for refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine are to open across Northern Ireland next week, the Executive Office has announced.

The “drop-in centres” will operate on a weekly basis in four locations - Belfast, Craigavon, Newry and Ballymena.

The centres will offer assistance on key services including health and education, as well as applying for jobs or driving licences.

Those attending will need to bring ID and proof of the scheme under which they are registered.

The centres will operate between 9.30am and 4pm on the following days:

Monday 11 April:

Belfast City Council; Cecil Ward Building, 4-10 Linenhall Street, Belfast BT2 8BP

Tuesday 12 April:

Newry, Mourne & Down District Council; Newry Leisure Centre, 60 Cecil Street, Newry BT35 6AU

Wednesday 13 April:

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council; Brownlow Community Hub, 7 Brownlow Road, Craigavon BT65 5DL

Thursday 14 April:

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council; The Braid, 1-29 Bridge Street, Ballymena BT43 5EJ

Friday, April 15:

Belfast City Council; Cecil Ward Building, 4-10 Linenhall Street, Belfast BT2 8BP

Officials say arrangements for the assistance centres will be kept under review in response to the demand for services. The Belfast Centre will not be open on Easter Monday, 18 April.

Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday 24 February, prompting fierce criticism from the West.

According to the United Nations, more than 10 million people are believed to have fled their homes in Ukraine because of the invasion.

It is understood the number of Ukrainian refugees who have come to Northern Ireland is already higher than the number of Syrian refugees who came in one year.