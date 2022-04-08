Automatic life sentence for man found guilty of Jennifer Dornan murder

A man has been jailed for life for murdering mother-of-three Jenifer Dornan at her west Belfast home in August 2015.

Raymond O'Neill stabbed the 30-year-old after she returned home from a night out with friends before setting her house on fire.

Jennifer Dornan was so badly burnt that she could only be identified by her dental records.

O'Neill was arrested by Gardaí in 2016 and extradited to face charges of murder and arson.

Today, the jury at Belfast Crown Court returned unanimous guilty verdicts on both charges.