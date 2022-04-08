The Belfast Multi-Cultural Association has again been targeted in another suspicious fire.

Police and the Fire Service were called to the scene early on Friday morning.

The building on Donegall Pass was set on fire at around 1.20 am.

The fire has been extinguished, but it is being treated as a suspected hate crime.

The police are appealing for anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area overnight to come forward.

This is the second suspected arson attack on the building in less than a year.

After the previous attack, a crowdfunding campaign was launched to help fund the repair of the building.

Donegall Pass has reopened after being closed overnight.