Ballycastle has been named as the best place to live in Northern Ireland and two other NI towns join it in a list of the 70 nicest to live in the UK.Londonderry and Helen's Bay are alongside the Co Antrim town on the Sunday Times Best Places to Live poll for 2022.

The paper describes Ballycastle as an "unspoilt fishing village" with "a vibrant food scene".

The coastal town has eateries like the famous Morton's fish and chips and Ursa Minor Bakehouse, which boasts a range of sourdough bread.

The Sunday Times rated Ballycastle above the competition in NI, saying that its beaches and "beautiful surroundings make it a blissful base for families."

A general view of Derry, which has been rated one of the best places to live in the UK Credit: Paul Faith/PA

While missing out on the top rank, the maiden city also received plaudits in the Top 70 list. Derry was described as seeing the benefits of "years of investment" and being a "cool" city with a "fine cultural reputation".

Derry's cool credentials have only been burnished with the launch of the final season of Derry Girls, the Channel Four sitcom that has flown the flag for NI's second city around the world.

People enjoying the beach in Helen's Bay. Credit: Press Eye

Co Down received some credit in the list, as the loughside town of Helen's Bay was called a "magnet for families".

The Sunday Times thought that Helen's Bay had "natural beauty" in abundance and plenty of "dog-friendly beaches", giving the whole place an "outdoorsy vibe".