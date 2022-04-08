Here's Katie Andrews with the headlines in Northern Ireland this Friday morning...

Man attacked in Botanic Avenue

A man in his 20's has suffered "potentially life-altering injuries" after a liquid was thrown over his face in South Belfast on Thursday afternoon. The man was on Botanic Avenue when he was attacked. He was taken to hospital for treatment. A 39-year-old man has been released on police bail as police continue to investigate the attack.

Third fewer people getting life-saving help needed to help with addictive illness in NI

Since the start of the pandemic, there was a large decline in the number of people getting the help they need with drug and alcohol misuse. Figures released today by the Northern Ireland Substance Misuse Database revealed that during 2020/21, just 2 920 people presented to health services for aid with the illnesses, as compared to 4, 264 people in the year before the pandemic.

Nuno Alberquerque, the Consultant Treatment Lead at the UK Addiction Treatment Group said that it displayed how "every other critical health issue" was sidelined by focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

NI Chief Medical Officer reminds people of need for masks in certain settings

Professor Michael McBride has urged people to continue wearing face coverings when visiting hospital and care home settings.

Prof McBride reminded people that the dominant Omicron variant is "extremely infectious" and that people in these settings are "extremely vulnerable".

His comment come amid a general decline in the use of face-coverings.

Ballycastle named best place to live in NI

The coastal Co Antrim town of Ballycastle has been named the best place to live in Northern Ireland, and two other NI towns have joined it on a list of the 70 best places to live in the UK.

Ballycastle was described by the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide as a "unspoilt fishing village" with "an independent streak".

NI Women prepare for key match for World Cup hopes

The NI national women's football team is preparing for a crucial match against Austria later today. Manager Kenny Shields describes the game as "pivotal" for his sides' World Cup hopes.

The Green and White Army will run out in front of a sold-out Windsor Park on Friday evening as they host one of the top sides in world football.