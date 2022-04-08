The deaths of a further five patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health has also notified another 983 positive cases of the virus in the previous 24-hour period.

On Friday morning, there were 478 Covid-positive patients in hospital - down just one from Thursday.

Five of those patients are in intensive care.

The hospital occupancy rate has dropped by 1% to 106%.

Nine of the country’s 12 hospitals are operating over capacity.