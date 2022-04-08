Five Covid-19 related deaths and 983 cases recorded in Northern Ireland
The deaths of a further five patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Health has also notified another 983 positive cases of the virus in the previous 24-hour period.
On Friday morning, there were 478 Covid-positive patients in hospital - down just one from Thursday.
Five of those patients are in intensive care.
The hospital occupancy rate has dropped by 1% to 106%.
Nine of the country’s 12 hospitals are operating over capacity.