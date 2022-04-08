Funeral held for Newtownabbey murder victim Roy Reynolds

The funeral of Roy Reynolds, who was killed in Newtownabbey in March, has taken place on Friday morning.

Mr Reynolds family and friends gathered together to mourn the loss of the 54-year-old.

The Reynolds family had earlier said that Roy's loss had "left a huge void" in their lives.

The Co Antrim man's body was found in Woodburn reservoir near Carrickfergus on 29 March.

Two men appeared in Court on 1 April in connection to Mr Reynolds' death. 32 year-old Michael Campbell is charged with carrying out the murder and Robert Mervyn Fulton, 68, from Belfast Road in Ballyclare, faces a count of assisting in the disposal of the body.

Michael Campbell has made some admissions but claims he acted in self-defence. Mr Fulton accepted using his car to transport the body for disposal but claims he was "in terror" or Campbell. Mr Campbell is alleged to have carried out the crime sometime between 27 and 28 March.

Roy Reynolds' body was stripped and attached to breezeblocks in an attempt to hide evidence of the crime.