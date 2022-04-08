Man caring for wife with dementia finds solace in new app

By UTV reporter Matt Sterling

While pressures on our health service and challenges around care plan provision are well documented - each day, thousands of people in Northern Ireland care for family members who live with dementia.

According to the Department of Health, there are currently more than 13,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland.

How many are being cared for by family members, however, isn't a matter of record.

One such couple is Walter and Dorothy Mooney.

Play Brightcove video

Married for 56 years, Walter has also been his wife's carer since she was diagnosed with dementia five years ago.

He says they have found solace in an app designed to make life a little bit easier.

The app that Walter uses was designed and made in England however one of Northern Ireland's biggest dementia charities are launching their own scheme to help people here.

Working with the PSNI, the pilot is expected to roll out in May.