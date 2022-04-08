Play Brightcove video

Mick McDermott says Glentoran are entitled to seek arbitration over their expulsion from the Irish Cup.

The Glens boss added he has no idea how long the process will take and that there is no other motive behind the decision.

"We believe we have a right to move forward with this and we believe we have a case," he told UTV.

Glentoran host Crusaders at The Bet McLean Oval on Saturday and straight after will keep an eye on the late kick off across town at Solitude as the top two Linfield and Cliftonville meet.

Paddy McLaughlin being presented with the NI Football Writers Aktivora Manager of the Month for March. Credit: NIFWA

Northern Ireland Football Writers Aktivora Manager of the Month for March Paddy McLaughlin says it would "some achievement" if his side can go the whole way to lifting the title this season.

He insists however there is "no title talk" in the dressing room as they sit one point behind Linfield with five games to play.