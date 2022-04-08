Play Brightcove video

It's a big weekend for the Belfast Giants as they could clinch the Elite League title if they pick up two wins over Sheffield Steelers.

Just one point separates the two sides at the top of the table ahead of this weekend's double header.

It comes as the Giants confirmed on Friday that defenseman Patrick Mullen, who re-signed with the team on deadline day, will not be joining the roster before the end of the season.

The Boston-based player re-signed with the team on deadline day last month however a change in personal circumstances now means he is now unable to travel to Belfast.