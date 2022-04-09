Play Brightcove video

Paul Reilly presents the UTV Northern Ireland news.

A P&O ferry which was detained in Larne last month over safety fears has started sailing again.

The European Causeway was held by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency after P&O sacked hundreds of its workers.

The company recruited new staff, but the MCA detained the ferry due to concerns about crew familiarisation and training.

On Saturday morning the ferry sailed out of Larne and returned from Cairnryan. The company said it would restart full services between both ports from 8am on Sunday.

HOSPITAL PRESSURE

Two of Northern Ireland's emergency departments are under severe pressure this evening.

the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and Craigavon Area Hospital say patients could experience long waiting times due to demand.

Both say seriously ill patients will be seen first.

The Ambulance Service also said it was under pressure - and asked for patience for those looking to use its services.

It comes as the Department of Health reported three further deaths of people with Covid in the past 24 hours, with 782 new positive cases recorded.

Meanwhile, the Southern Trust has asked visitors to it's hospitals to keep using face coverings following reports of a decline in mask wearing.

POLICE APPEAL

Police have made a renewed appeal for information about an attack on Belfast's Multi-Cultural Association. Detectives have now confirmed, that following examinations of the scene, they are treating the fire at the building on Donegall Pass as arson, as well as a hate crime.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area between midnight and 1.15am on Friday, or from drivers who may have captured dash cam footage at the time.

RALLY

Thousands of people attended an anti-protocol rally in Lurgan last night.

There was criticism after a poster of the Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie with a rope around it was put on display outside Brownlow House.

It was later removed by others attending the event. Mr Beattie pulled out of attending anti-protocol gatherings, claiming they were raising tensions.

DANCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The World Irish Dancing Championships get underway in Belfast tomorrow.

This afternoon some of the dancers competing staged a flashmob performance in the grounds of Belfast City Hall to celebrate the return of the international event.

SPORT

There were five games in the Irish Premier League.

Glenavon came from one-nil down to beat Ballymena United 3-1. Third placed Glentoran missed the chance to close the gap at the top losing 4-0 to Crusaders.

Warrenpoint beat Portadown 1-0 at the bottom of the table. Carrick beat Dungannon 1-0 and the late game between Cliftonville and Linfield ended goalless.

RUGBY

Ulster are in a commanding position heading into the second leg of their European Champions cup tie with Toulouse.

Dan McFarland's side beat the French side 26-20. Toulouse raced into an early lead but were reduced to 14 men for a dangerous tackle.

But three tries from Rob Balacoune and one from Andy Warwick gave Ulster a big advantage ahead of the second-leg next Saturday.