The Belfast Giants have been crowned back-to-back Premier Sports Elite League champions.

The Giants reclaimed their crown following Sunday afternoon’s shootout victory over the Sheffield Steelers.

Giants’ forward Scott Conway was the man of the moment, sniping Steelers’ goalie Rok Stojanovic to keep League silverware in the land of the Giants for another year and notching up a second trophy win for the men in Teal, who were named Challenge Cup champions less than a month ago.

The title win is a record-equalling fifth for the Giants.

The Giants took an early lead through Mark Cooper only for Tanner Eberle to put it back on equal terms in the second period.

The game played out to overtime and only Conway scored in the shootout and on the 12th attempt.

The Giants clinched the championship with two games to spare.