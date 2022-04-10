Play Brightcove video

The Lord of the Dance himself has arrived in Belfast to mark the official opening of the World Irish Dance Championships.

'Riverdance' star Michael Flatley is in the city for the international event now in it's 50th year, and finally making its return after the pandemic.

He spent time posing for photographs with fans, and spoke exclusively to UTV News reporter, Paul Reilly.

Dancers from across the world will be competing for medals and silverware throughout this week.

Flatley said it was “a real honour” to be back in Belfast for the event.

WATCH: We speak to contestants:

"It’s the greatest night in the world for Irish Dancing.”Asked if he had any advice to share with aspiring Irish Dance enthusiasts, he said: “Never give up on your dream.

"If you believe in yourself and you’re willing to work hard you can have anything in the world.”