Paul Reilly presents the UTV Northern Ireland news.

A protest has been staged in Belfast in opposition to the UK Government's plans to change its approach to banning so-called conversion therapy.

The ban will include conversion therapy for Gay, Lesbian and Bi-sexual people, but the government says a more sensitive approach is needed when it comes to those who are transgender

Last year the Stormont Assembly passed a motion calling for a ban conversion therapy "in all its forms".

Campaigners say it's important this commitment continues.

P&O Ferries has resumed its sailings between Larne and Cairnryan.

It is using its European Causeway vessel, which had been detained for a time over safety concerns.

However, the ship passed an inspection on Friday allowing the company to resume a limited service on the route.

One maritime union says the ship is now being staffed by agency workers, including some employees who were sacked from the company last month:

The World Irish Dancing Championships have got underway in Belfast with the Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley in attendance at this evening's opening ceremony.

The international event is now in it's 50th year and this is making it's return after the pandemic.

Dancers from across the world will be competing for medals and silverwear throughout this week.

In sport, at last night's Irish Premiership, Linfield remain one point clear at the top of table after a goal-less draw against second placed Cliftonville.

The result at Solitude means the Blues remain on course for their fifth league triumph in just six years. Only four games remain in the title race.

Meanwhile, in World Superbikes Jonathan Rea has claimed second place at the opening round of the season at Motorland Aragon in Spain.

The Kawasaki rider lost out to Alvaro Bautista who took an early championship lead.