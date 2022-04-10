Rory McIlroy enjoyed his "happiest ever" day at the Masters with a stunning final round.

The Holywood man carded a record-equalling 64 to take him to seven under par in the championship, putting him second in the clubhouse, three shots off the leader at the time.

"It's what you dream about right? You dream about putting yourself into position," he said.

"To play as well as I did today and then to finish like this is absolutely incredible.

"This tournament never ceases to amaze... it's the happiest I've ever been on a golf course."

He said he got off to a great start "and just kept it rolling... I can't ask for more".

He said: "Maybe I came up a little short but that's the best fun I had on a golf course."

McIlroy started the day 10 shots off the leader and at one point was 13 behind. He said his eagle on the 13th gave him hope in the run in he could peg back the leader, but a couple of drives put him out of position.

He described his birdie on the 18th as a "miracle".

He added: "I really just wanted to post a number, that was what in my head. I just kept thinking in the morning, 'why not me?'.

"I finally had the conditions where you can get after it... when I birdied one I thought 'this could be it'.

"I just stayed aggressive and kept hitting good shots and hitting good putts and played smart around amen corner and just made my pars and moved on and finished like that.

I am getting the hang of this place after 14 years of trying and whatever happens ... I'll keep coming back and keep trying."

American Scottie Scheffler won the 86th Masters at Augusta National on 12 under with McIlroy runner up. Shane Lowry tied third with Cameron Smith.